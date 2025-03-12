Inversión extranjera en América latina: El Potencial Oculto para el Crecimiento Sostenible

Desde el auge de la tecnología sostenible en Costa Rica hasta la creciente sofisticación del sector bancario en Chile, América Latina es una región vibrante con economías en constante evolución. Sin embargo, persiste un desafío estructural que limita su desarrollo: el trabajo informal y el subempleo. A pesar de que el 70% de la población en edad laboral tiene empleo, según el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo, la calidad de estos trabajos sigue siendo baja, con bajos salarios y falta de seguridad social.
Aquí es donde la inversión extranjera directa (IED) entra en juego como un catalizador del cambio. A pesar de que la IED en América Latina disminuyó un 9% interanual, países como México, Argentina, Costa Rica y Chile han experimentado un notable crecimiento en sus flujos de inversión. México, por ejemplo, reportó una IED de 35,737.5 millones de dólares entre enero y septiembre de 2024, un aumento del 8.5% respecto al año anterior. En Argentina, la inversión extranjera creció un 57%, en Costa Rica un 28% y en Chile un 19%, según datos de Latinometrics.
¿Por qué la IED es crucial para América Latina? Además de inyectar capital en sectores clave como la manufactura, la tecnología y los servicios, la inversión extranjera fomenta el desarrollo de talento local. “La IED crea empleos, impulsa industrias y capacita a los trabajadores con habilidades esenciales para los mercados en crecimiento”, señala Jaime Bustamante, director regional de desarrollo comercial de Mauve Group en América Latina. En un continente donde el uso de smartphones para la banca y el comercio digital es omnipresente, la IED puede servir como un puente para capacitar a los trabajadores en habilidades tecnológicas y reducir la brecha del subempleo.
Sin embargo, la expansión empresarial en América Latina viene con su propio conjunto de desafíos regulatorios. México y Brasil, por ejemplo, tienen marcos laborales complejos que pueden intimidar a empleadores extranjeros. “La temporada de impuestos en México, que inicia el 31 de marzo para empresas, y la de Brasil, que comienza el 17 de marzo, agregan una capa adicional de dificultad para la gestión de nómina y cumplimiento legal”, explica Bustamante. Para sortear estos obstáculos, muchas empresas recurren a socios estratégicos, como empleadores de registro, que facilitan la contratación, el pago de nómina y el cumplimiento normativo, permitiendo a las compañías concentrarse en el crecimiento en lugar de en la burocracia.
Otro reto importante es la movilidad global de los profesionales que llegan a la región. Un estudio de Mauve Group en 2024 reveló que el 90.8% de los trabajadores extranjeros en Brasil, México y Colombia desconocían las regulaciones locales antes de mudarse, y el 69.3% se sentía “nada preparado” para enfrentar la burocracia. Esto demuestra la importancia de contar con asesoramiento experto para facilitar la transición y garantizar el cumplimiento legal.
A pesar de los desafíos, hay ejemplos de éxito que demuestran el potencial de la IED en América Latina. La colaboración entre Brasil y China ha permitido la expansión mutua de empresas de ambos países. Mientras los fabricantes chinos aprovechan el mercado de consumo brasileño, las empresas agrícolas brasileñas han encontrado en China un socio estratégico para la exportación de productos. “Las empresas deben dejar de pensar en barreras geográficas y culturales; con la orientación adecuada, la IED seguirá siendo una fuerza transformadora para América Latina”, concluye Bustamante.
La pregunta clave ya no es si América Latina es un buen destino para la inversión extranjera, sino si las empresas están preparadas para aprovechar su potencial. La región ofrece talento, recursos y un mercado en expansión, pero requiere estrategias sólidas para navegar su complejidad. La IED no solo puede impulsar el crecimiento económico, sino también transformar la calidad del empleo, permitiendo a América Latina consolidarse como un actor global en la economía del futuro.
